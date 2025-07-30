Aamir Khan's classic films you can still stream on OTT: Ghajini, Earth and more

Aamir Khan recently announced that he is against the OTT subscription model, and has introduced his own OTT format, through which people can access movies produced by the actor. Although it would begin with Sitaare Zameen Par's release on August 1, the actor will slowly add all other movies produced by him, a majority of which also featured him as an actor. While he has introduced the new model, there are some of his classic movies that are still streaming on OTT and can be accessed via OTTplay Premium subscription. So, in case you wish to watch Aamir Khan's gem of movies on a budget, this might be your last chance of doing so. We'd say, grab this opportunity now! Aamir Khan films on OTT

Aamir Khan's gem of movies you can still stream on OTT

Ghajini

The official Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film of the same name, Ghajini is a movie Aamir Khan is proud of. This film was his first to enter Rs. 100 crore club and Indian hearts still sob over Kalpana (Asin)'s demise in the movie and how the tragic love story came to an end.

Earth

Aamir Khan has been a part of one of India's most powerful trilogy films. He was seen as the lead actor in Deepa Mehta's Earth. The movie is about a Hindu woman developing feelings for two Muslim men in the midst of India-Pakistan partition.

Ishq

Aamir Khan's acting and comedy peaked in the 90s with Ishq. The movie saw him as a complete prankster caught up in bad situations one-after-another. Today, Ishq is among one of his classic films and is almost as good as Andaz Apna Apna.

Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani made headlines when it released because the movie saw Aamir Khan's first on-screen kiss. He and Karisma Kapoor locked lips without the flower, and thus, the scene became an instant talking point for those who grew up watching Bollywood movies where love was expressed silently.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

We don't even need to talk about how iconic Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke really is. This movie is just as good as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and it can now be streamed with an OTTplay Premium subscription. So, we suggest you subscribe already (before watching this movie costs you much more than you think)!