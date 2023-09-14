Adam Sandler's laughter tour: 'I Missed You' hits North America this fall - Check out the dates

Comedy legend Adam Sandler is hitting the road again with his highly anticipated "I Missed You" tour, treating fans across North America to a night of laughter and entertainment. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Adam DeVine and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Live Nation recently unveiled the details of this 25-city comedy tour, which kicks off on October 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and wraps up on December 12 at Denver's Ball Arena. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 12 p.m., following a Live Nation presale the day before. This tour comes on the heels of Sandler's sold-out run of "Adam Sandler Live" shows earlier in 2023.

Live Nation shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "JUST ANNOUNCED! @AdamSandler: The I Missed You Tour is coming to a city near you!"

Adam Sandler himself took to Instagram to promote the tour, sharing a video with the caption, "Let's have some fun."

Sandler's career is on fire in 2023, with the recent release of "Murder Mystery 2" on Netflix, where he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston. Additionally, he appeared with his family in the heartwarming comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," which boasts an impressive 92 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Watch- Jennifer Aniston spills the beans about Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show in 'flashback' video

Director Sammi Cohen, speaking about Sandler's involvement in "My Bat Mitzvah," praised the comedian, saying, "He's hilarious, and he's always making everything funnier. He really gave everyone space to do their thing, but when people needed support, he was there. He's wearing multiple hats—producing, acting, being an actual dad. It's almost inhuman. Nothing suffers—he does it all 110 percent."

Here are all the tour dates for Adam Sandler's "I Missed You" Tour:

* Thu., Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

* Fri., Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

* Sat., Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

* Sun., Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

* Mon., Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

* Wed., Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

* Thu., Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

* Fri., Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

* Sat., Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

* Mon., Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

* Tue., Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

* Wed., Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

* Thu., Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

* Sat., Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

* Sun., Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

* Mon., Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

* Wed., Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

* Thu., Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

* Sat., Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

* Sun., Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

* Thu., Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

* Fri., Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

* Sat., Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

* Sun., Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

* Tue., Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON