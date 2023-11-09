Adam22 & Lena the Plug bring out 'For the Love of Lena' threesome reality show

Social media power couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug are set to push the boundaries of reality television with their new show, "For the Love of Lena." This daring series, premiering Monday on YouTube, will feature 10 men vying for the opportunity to join the newlyweds in an unconventional experience. The ultimate prize? A unique encounter with Adam and Lena, their first-ever male-male-female threesome, exclusively available on OnlyFans.

The contestants are as diverse as they come, with TikTok sensation Cripmac, tap-dancing virgin Cherdley, male porn star John Legendary, and the charming Thugger among the participants. The show promises fierce competition and unexpected twists, as these men battle it out for the chance to fulfill their fantasies alongside the adventurous couple.

Adam22 and Lena the Plug are no strangers to controversy, having made headlines earlier this year when Adam consented to male porn star Jason Luv sharing an intimate moment with Lena. Defending their unconventional lifestyle, Lena emphasized the hypocrisy of societal double standards, pointing out that their previous experiences with women had never raised eyebrows.

The couple's new venture follows their successful "Plug Talk Podcast," where they interview women before engaging in intimate encounters. Now, they are taking their bold approach to a larger audience, embracing the reality competition format to challenge societal norms and stereotypes.

However, fans hoping for a free sneak peek of the steamy finale will be disappointed, as the exclusive content will be available only on their subscription-based platform, OnlyFans. "For the Love of Lena" promises an eye-opening experience that challenges traditional relationship norms, offering a glimpse into the couple's unconventional love story.

As Adam22 and Lena the Plug continue to push boundaries and challenge societal norms, "For the Love of Lena" is poised to make waves in the world of reality television, captivating audiences with its audacious premise and unapologetic approach to love and relationships.

