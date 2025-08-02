Ahead of Tehran's release, stream 5 of John Abraham’s best movies on OTT

Tehran is a much-awaited geopolitical action-thriller. The makers have announced that it will be released directly on OTT. The film is based on the real events of the 2012 bombing near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. The trailer shows ACP Rajeev Kumar, played by John Abraham, taking on a dangerous mission amid international tensions between Iran and Israel. The film, directed by Arun Gopalan, also stars Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa. Tehran will be released on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium on August 14, 2025. John Abraham in Tehran

Ahead of the release of Tehran, stream the 5 best John Abraham movies on OTTplay Premium!

Vedaa

Vedaa is an action drama directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film revolves around Vedaa (Sharvari Wagh), a young Dalit woman from Rajasthan, who faces caste-based violence and discrimination. She finds an unlikely ally in Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham), a court-martialed soldier who becomes her boxing coach as she fights against injustice.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the true story of India's nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in 1998. The movie stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani. The story revolves around Ashwat Raina (played by John Abraham), an IAS officer who leads a team to conduct nuclear tests without the notice of American satellites and other intelligence agencies.

Attack: Part 1

Attack: Part 1 is another action thriller about Arjun Shergill (John Abraham), an Indian Army officer who becomes India's first super soldier. The film follows Arjun's journey from an ordinary soldier to a technologically advanced warrior, tasked with protecting the nation from terrorists. The plot of this story revolves around a terrorist attack that leaves Arjun paralyzed, leading to his involvement in a super-soldier program. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah, and others.

Madras Cafe

Madras Cafe, directed by Shoojit Sircar, stars John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, and Raashii Khanna. The film follows the Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It follows an Indian intelligence agent, Vikram Singh (John Abraham), who goes on a covert operation in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, to neutralize a rebel group, the LTTE.

Rocky Handsome

Rocky Handsome follows Kabir (played by John Abraham), the owner of a secluded pawn shop in Goa, who embarks on a mission to rescue his young neighbor Naomi after she is kidnapped by drug lords. The film, directed by Nishikant Kamat, also stars the filmmaker in a key role, Shruti Haasan, Sharad Kelkar, Diya Chalwad, and others.