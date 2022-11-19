Aindrila Sharma’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury refutes death rumours: 'Her hand moved...Who said she is gone'

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma who is admitted to a hospital, is showing signs of improvement now. Her boyfriend-actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury shared a detailed update about her after she was put on ventilator support. Aindrila suffered multiple cardiac arrests after she was being treated for a stroke. She also underwent a surgery. Also read: Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma on ventilator support

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sabyasachi wrote a long post on Facebook addressing the fake death reports of the Aindrila and said her heart rate has ‘miraculously’ improved. Currently, her blood pressure is also nearly normal. He said, “At the moment Aindrila is without any kind of support. She is even trying to come off the ventilation. Let her get well clinically first, we’ll think about her neuro recovery later.”

Sabyasachi Chowdhury on Facebook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bamakhyapa actor also explained his thoughts on the rumours of her death that have been doing rounds for some time now. He said that doctors, friends and family were almost certain that she won’t survive. “Amid the hopelessness, when I was downstairs (of the hospital), someone informed me that her hand suddenly moved. After knowing this, I ran and saw that the heart rate jumped to 91, the blood pressure increased to 130/80, and the body was getting warmer. Who says miracles don’t happen? Who said she is gone?”

Aindrila’s partner also clarified confusion regarding the cost of her treatment and asserted that her family is bearing it all. “Till now not even a single penny has been asked or accepted from anyone. To discuss the expense of her treatment is to insult Aindrila and belittle her family,” Sabyasachi added. He also urged fans to not glorify him and his support towards the actor as it’s something he has grown up with after watching his father taking care of his mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier it was reported that Arijit Singh is extending help to pay off the hospital bills of Aindrila who belongs to the singer's hometown, Murshidabad in West Bengal. “However, in the midst of so much negativity in the last two days, the only person who showed me the first light by giving me some information, with whom I freely discussed the treatment throughout the day, was Arijit Singh,” he wrote and requested others to keep Aindrila in their prayers.

Aindrila is a two-time cancer survivor. She was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on November 1 after she suffered from a brain stroke. She made her screen debut with Jhumur and has been a part of TV shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She also appeared in a few Bengali OTT projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON