Alicia Keys under fire for post saying she had her ‘eyes on paragliding’ days after Hamas attack

BySumanti Sen
Oct 17, 2023 07:13 PM IST

Hamas terrorists were seen paragliding into Israel before launching a brutal attack, including on the site of a music festival

Alicia Keys has been blasted for sharing a post about how she had her “eyes on paragliding” days after the Hamas attack on Israel. Hamas terrorists were seen paragliding into Israel before launching a brutal attack, including on the site of a music festival.

Singer Alicia Keys walks onto the court to watch the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 07, 2023 in San Francisco, California (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Alicia shared a photo of herself donning a green jacket on her Instagram, writing, “What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth …I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…” She used ‘side-eye’ emojis in the caption. She later deleted the post.

(@StopAntisemites/X)
Social media was quick to criticise Alicia, with some even accusing her of wearing green sympathising with Hamas, as it is the same colour as the Hamas flag. Among many others, the advocacy group StopAntisemitism took to X to condemn Alicia. “Is this some sick ode to the Hamas terrorists that infiltrated Israel, killed over 1300 people, beheaded babies, raped women, and kidnapped Holocaust survivors?” it said on X.

Author Rabbi Shmuley Boteach also blasted Alicia, telling Sky News, “You’re thinking of paragliding into what? Into Israel and shooting and killing people? I’m struggling to find the words because we are all in a state of shock that the world has no morality.”

‘COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss’

Alicia removed the post after the backlash, saying via her Instagram Stories that her post did not refer to the Hamas attack. “The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking …. I pray for and stand for peace,” she wrote.

(aliciakeys/Instagram)

Alicia’s former manager, Israeli-American Guy Oseary, backed the singer, saying, “There’s talk of an antisemitic post that my dear friend Alicia Keys had up on her Instagram. I can confirm to anyone in my Jewish community that needs to hear it: it’s NOT true.”

He continued, according to New York Post, “There was a specific word in her post that our community at this very painful time find very triggering, but it was absolutely not connected in any way. I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down.”

“Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights. I’ve had a front row seat for over a decade of seeing her positive influence in the world. Her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and her heart,” Oseary added.

