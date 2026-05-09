Allahabad HC issues notice to Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh 3 years after actor's death

A Bhojpuri actor was found dead in a Varanasi hotel room on March 26, 2023, at the age of 25, in a case of alleged suicide. Three years later, the Allahabad High Court issued notice to two accused, Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh, in her death case. The actor's mother filed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.

Allahabad HC sends notice to accused in Bhojpuri actor case

Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh was rumoured to be dating the actor at the time of her death.

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On Friday, the Allahabad HC issued notice to two accused, Samar and Sanjay, in the death case of a Bhojpuri actor. Her mother had filed a plea alleging that her daughter was murdered by the accused. She filed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the case. The Station House Officer of Sarnath has also been asked to file his counter affidavit, failing which he shall be present before the court on May 22.

The Bhojpuri actor’s body was found at a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi, in 2023, and the police had ruled it a case of suicide. Raising questions on the police investigation, the actor’s mother’s petition claims that her death wasn’t a suicide but murder. A May 22 hearing was fixed. Judgement was expected to be delivered the same day, but the court stated that a fresh hearing on some points is necessary.

Bhojpuri actor's death case

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{{^usCountry}} After the actor's death in March 2023, a video emerged online in which she seemed to be crying. Reports stated that the actor went on Instagram LIVE before her death. Several on social media re-shared a part of her video, showing her covering her mouth and crying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the actor's death in March 2023, a video emerged online in which she seemed to be crying. Reports stated that the actor went on Instagram LIVE before her death. Several on social media re-shared a part of her video, showing her covering her mouth and crying. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2023, TOI reported that her rumoured boyfriend, Samar and his brother, Sanjay, were arrested in April for allegedly threatening her. Samar was released from jail after months in November. He was arrested after her next of kin filed a complaint alleging abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2023, TOI reported that her rumoured boyfriend, Samar and his brother, Sanjay, were arrested in April for allegedly threatening her. Samar was released from jail after months in November. He was arrested after her next of kin filed a complaint alleging abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cops suspected that the actor had died by suicide, though no note was recovered. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said back then, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cops suspected that the actor had died by suicide, though no note was recovered. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said back then, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor starred in several Bhojpuri films and worked in music videos. She had a huge fan following on Instagram, and her reel videos were quite popular.

With inputs from agencies

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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