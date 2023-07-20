Amouranth returns to Twitch after hot tub ban, PewDiePie remains suspended

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, one of the biggest and most controversial streamers on Twitch, has been unbanned by the platform on July 19.

Amouranth temporarily banned from Twitch for unknown reasons. (Image Credit: Twitch)

This comes after her seventh temporary suspension from the service in seven years.

Amouranth has amassed over 6.4 million followers on Twitch, making her one of the top 20 streamers on the Amazon-owned platform as of July 2023. She is also known for her hot tub streams that often got her into trouble with Twitch’s community guidelines. However, none of her previous bans lasted more than three days, and this time was no different.

According to StreamerBans, a website that tracks Twitch account suspensions, the erotic streamer’s latest ban was lifted after only a day.

Neither Twitch nor Amouranth have commented on the reason for her ban, which remains unknown. During her Twitch ban, she streamed on Kick, a rival platform that she joined in June after jokingly asking for a $100 million partnership deal similar to xQc’s.

Many of Amouranth’s fans celebrated her return to Twitch on social media, while others criticized the platform for being lenient with its biggest streamers who repeatedly break its rules.

Amouranth was not the only popular streamer who faced a Twitch ban in July. A day before her suspension, PewDiePie also got banned from Twitch for the second time in his career. However, unlike Amouranth, PewDiePie’s Twitch account is still not active.

The Amazon-owned platform has also faced backlash from streamers and viewers for trying to change its advertising policy in June. The platform announced some new restrictions on the type and amount of sponsored content that streamers could show during their streams. One of the most unpopular changes was a ban on full-screen video ads, which many streamers used as a common advertising format.

Many streamers expressed their frustration and confusion at the new policy and threatened to stop streaming on Twitch in protest. Twitch eventually scrapped the new rules shortly after revealing them in early June.

