Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When, where to watch Match 7 of Caribbean Premier League 2025

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will clash against the Trinbago Knight Riders in match 7 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The match is scheduled on August 20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Currently, the Falcons are at the top of the points table with one win, one loss, and one NR. Their previous game against the Saint Lucia Kings was called off due to a wet outfield. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

On the other hand, the Knight Riders have played just one game in the tournament so far. They won their first match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 12 runs. The credit goes to Colin Munro for smashing a century in the very first game. He scored 120 off 57 balls, including 14 boundaries and six maximums. The Knight Riders scored 231 in the first innings. However, the Patriots came quite close to winning the game, but the bowling unit was quite stronger for the Riders. Usman Tariq claimed four wickets and helped the team win the match.

Match Details:

Match: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 7th Match

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 4.00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Where to Watch CPL 2025 in India?

Fans from India can watch the CPL on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, they can watch the matches on television on Star Sports Channels.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches will start at 4:30 AM, 8:30 PM, and 5:30 AM IST. The playoffs and final will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jewel Andrew(w), Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim(c), Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James, Amir Jangoo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Springer, Justin Greaves

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nathan Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Usman Tariq, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Terrance Hinds