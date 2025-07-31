Before Bakaiti releases, revisit Sheeba Chaddha's popular series and films

Sheeba Chaddha is back to create memorable moments with the series Bakaiti on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on August 1, 2025. In the family drama, the 52-year-old actress will be seen as the wife of Rajesh Tailang's character Sanjay. Bakaiti promises to highlight everyday challenges and unspoken emotions within a middle-class Indian family. Before its release, let's revisit Sheeba Chaddha's other brilliant performances in these films and series available on OTTplay Premium. Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang from Bakaiti

Sheeba Chaddha's must-watch series and films

The Trial

In this web series, Sheeba Chaddha plays Malini Khanna, a stern and chain-smoking boss, who initially resents Kajol's character Noyonika Sengupta for being a nepotism hire. The legal drama centers around Noyonika who is a housewife with a law degree. Things drastically change in her life when her husband gets imprisoned over sexual and corruption scandals, and Noyonika must return to her work and fight the case to save him.

Hey Prabhu!

Sheeba Chaddha plays Shanti Prabhu, the mother of Tarun Prabhu in this comedy drama. The series explores the lives of millennials, particularly focusing on the life of Tarun Prabhu, who is struggling with the complexities of online and offline life. The show highlights the contrast between online popularity and real-life struggles like career challenges, personal growth, and relationships.

Good Bad Girl

In this drama series, Sheeba Chaddha plays Nimmi Ahuja, the mother of the lead character Maya Ahuja. The story introduces Maya as a lawyer who deliberately lies in every moment of her life. The series explores how societal expectations and rules shaped her from an innocent young girl to a manipulative adult. It's a story about following ambitions in the cutthroat world.

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

This drama film explores the complexities of a long-married couple Sahil and Sangeeta Kaushal, who are on the verge of separation. Sheeba Chaddha brilliantly portrays the character of Sangeeta, opposite Ashutosh Rana. Kaushaljis vs Kaushal delves into themes of marital discord, generational difference, and the evolving nature of relationships.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha

This action thriller is the sequel of the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, the sequel follows Sameer and Nargis navigating their lives with their adopted daughter Nandini. Things dramatically change when Nandini gets kidnapped, forcing Sameer to go to any lengths to rescue her. Sheeba Chaddha plays Sheela Thakurji, the grandmother of the main antagonist, and a powerful gangster in the film.