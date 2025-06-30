Before Metro..In Dino releases, watch these hidden gems starring Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma is set to make a return to the silver screen with Metro..In Dino on July 4, 2025, the much-awaited sequel to her 2007 film, Life in a..Metro. She has been one of the few shining actresses who has arguably never failed to surprise the audience with her performances, and so it’s no wonder that many are awaiting to see what she pulls off in this upcoming film. Konkana Sen Sharma

Before the movie’s release, however, why not explore other hidden gems starring the Wake Up Sid actress. Here’s a list to help you start streaming right away:

Konkona Sen Sharma's hidden gems on OTT

Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante

The film takes the viewers into the terrifying nightmare of Dr Viren and his wife Sanjana (Konkona Sen Sharma), whose daughter gets abducted. A large ransom is demanded, and despite Dr Viren fulfilling their terms, the kidnappers betray him. They take the money and disappear with their daughter, leaving Dr Viren and his wife with fear and desperation.

Right Yaaa Wrong

The intense rivalry between two police officers, Ajay and Vinay, ignites when Ajay's wife is murdered and Vinay is tasked with the investigation. As Vinay investigates, Ajay's lawyer Radhika (Konkona Sen Sharma), who's also Vinay’s sister, shows her support towards him. The truth ultimately gets revealed and due to lack of evidence, Ajay gets the chance to flee abroad, leaving Vinay helpless and desperate.

Traffic Signal

Silsila is a resourceful young man, who has built a life for himself at the busy Mumbai traffic signal, where he skillfully handles the street vendors, hustlers, and beggars. However, his fate takes a dark turn when Silsila unwittingly gets entangled in a heinous murder case. As the gravity of the situation dawns on him, Silsila must confront the harsh realities of life. Konkona Sen Sharma played prostitute Noorie, whose work starts at the traffic signal.

Dil Kabaddi

In this comedy drama, two couples find themselves entangled in modern complex relationships. Behind the facade of perfect lives, they struggle to meet their true feelings with the expectations of society. As the cracks in their relationships deepen, one question remains is that how long can the couples sustain these ups and downs of life. While one couple is played by Rahul Bose and Konkona Sen Sharma, the other one is played by Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Saari Raat

The horror drama follows a married couple getting shelter under an elderly man’s house. As they start to feel at ease, the elderly man’s peculiar behaviour raises a cold curiosity in that atmosphere. The film delves into the complexities of marriage, with the wife longing for something more, while the husband struggles to understand her restlessness. Ritwick Chakraborty and Konkona Sen Sharma played the couple's characters.