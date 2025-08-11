Before Mithada Maheman debuts on OTT, stream these heartwarming Gujarati dramas

A delightful cinematic treat awaits fans of Gujarati cinema as Mithada Maheman is all set for its OTT release. The drama, which was released in theatres in April, will drop on Shemaroo Me, accessible via OTTplay Premium, on August 14. Mithada Maheman poster

Despite having some heart-tugging moments, Mithada Maheman is filled with wholesome entertainment for all age groups. Before the movie’s release, stream similar heartwarming Gujarati drama dramas on OTTplay Premium.

Gujarati drama movies for perfect family moments!

This drama focuses on the journey of a mother, who sacrifices her career and personal desires to raise her children, but only for her to be taken for granted. Mom Tane Nai Samjay explores themes of family dynamics, generational differences and the importance of understanding and appreciating a mother's love. It’s a movie that most viewers would be able to relate to.

This film highlights the complex relationship between an elderly father and his adult son. The well-crafted storyline, comical moments and the actors’ performances are the main elements that make the movie special. All The Best Pandya explores the ups and downs of life and highlights the topics of how a child stands for his father in need, despite having extreme perspective differences.

Seven women from rural Gujarat embark on their first foreign trip to London. The drama explores cultural clashes between Asia and the West, the language barriers and societal stigmas as the women navigate their journeys to claim their place in the world. The story describes a heartwarming tale of women breaking barriers and finding their values in the male-dominated world, with a brilliant mix of comedy.

This film explores the friendship dynamics between a woman and a man. Things take a dramatic turn when Vini falls in love with Om and wants to marry him. The story focuses on these two goofballs figuring out the difference between love and friendship, and the ups and downs of these individual relationships. However, just when you think the confusion is about being solved, more twists and turns appear to make the whole story back to the chaotic situation.

This romantic comedy drama explores romance, family dynamics, and second chances, with a unique and comical plot twist involving a middle-aged couple eloping from their children's wedding. Udan Chhoo features novel on-screen pairings like Aarjav Trivedi with Aarohi Patel and Deven Bhojani with Prachi Shah which adds to the excitement and anticipation. Despite having an unconventional plot, the Gujarat drama delivers a heartwarming tale with relatable situations.