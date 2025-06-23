Before Raid 2 hits Netflix, revisit 7 Ajay Devgn’s most powerful performances

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn plays IRS officer Amay Patnaik again, and he's looking sharper than ever. Netflix will begin streaming the film on June 27, following its theatrical run that began on May 1. It continues the plot of the 2018 success, with Riteish Deshmukh's character facing a battle against a new political enemy. Ajay Devgn in Raid 2

Ahead of Raid 2 OTT release, here's a comprehensive look at seven of Devgn's most powerful and dramatic performances throughout the years, as fans prepare for this high-stakes confrontation.

7 Ajay Devgn's intense performances

Devgn portrayed the renowned revolutionary in the emotionally and physically taxing biographical drama by Rajkumar Santoshi. As the young martyr Bhagat Singh, Devgn masterfully conveyed the character's pain, bravery, and idealism, demonstrating restraint, dedication, and conviction. Devgn earned a national award for his methodical approach, which included losing weight, internalising Singh's ideology, and mastering body language.

Devgn portrayed Malik, a methodical, cold-blooded thug, in Ram Gopal Varma's grim criminal epic. His silence and looming danger communicated more than his words ever could. The performance further established him as an actor who was more effective when silent than when speaking. This portrayal of a mobster in Bollywood is still highly regarded today because of the powerful performance.

Devgn portrayed SP Amit Kumar in Prakash Jha's riveting police thriller, a moral cop fighting a vicious crime and corruption ring in Bihar. His role became a potent emblem of justice due to the film's realistic tone and moral strain. Devgn depicted a sense of subdued anger and responsibility while minimising dramatic flourishes. The role marked a significant milestone for politically conscious narratives in Hindi cinema.

Devgn switched sides and portrayed Yashwant Aangre, a former cop turned mercenary, in an action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He possessed an eerie magnetism that was both endearing and terrifying in his portrayal. Even in a film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Devgn's immoral character commanded attention.

Playing the role of a CBI inspector looking into a horrific case in rural India, Devgn brought attention to the topic of honour killings. His restrained performance gave credibility to a challenging subject. Critics praised Devgn for giving a socially relevant thriller a measured intensity and seriousness, even though the film failed to become a hit.

The legendary mass part he played in "Singham" was more than simply stylised action; it embodied unwavering honesty. When Devgn played Bajirao Singham, he revolutionised the stereotype of Bollywood police officers. The film became a cult classic thanks to the actor's powerful performance, which included his flared nostrils, signature lines, and the launch of Rohit Shetty's now-famous Cop Universe.

Devgn played a husband dealing with a growing paranormal issue in Ram Gopal Varma's psychological horror thriller, which featured him in a vulnerable and non-heroic part. Emotional sensitivity and realism were hallmarks of his performance. He excelled in a genre not typically associated with Devgn, successfully fusing the supernatural with realistic human emotions.