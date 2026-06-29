‘Begging you to stop’: Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend's death at her Bengaluru apartment

Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda found herself in the news last week after a friend, Vaishak, allegedly took his life at her Bengaluru apartment when she wasn’t home. The actor broke the silence in a long note, addressing those who have since speculated about the circumstances of his death. She thanked those who stood by him and his family, and called out those who had asked her for a reaction.

Krishi Thapanda breaks silence on friend’s death

Krishi Thapanda wrote that she hasn't been allowed to grieve her friend's death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Krishi posted a note on her social media dated June 28 and written at 10:22 PM. She begins the note by writing that she never imagined she would have to write something like this. “I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world. The last thing I wanted to do during a time like this was make a public statement,” she wrote, adding, “But I find myself doing so because of the immense pressure, constant speculation, and repeated questions directed at me, my friends, and our families. At a time when we are simply trying to survive an unimaginable loss, we are being expected to explain it.”

Krishi then opened up about what her friend meant to her, writing, “The past few days have changed my life in ways I never imagined. With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart-someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor also wrote that she has been ‘carrying pain for a long time’ and finds herself ‘grieving yet another unimaginable loss’. “It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way. What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also wrote that she has been ‘carrying pain for a long time’ and finds herself ‘grieving yet another unimaginable loss’. “It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way. What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Krishi Thapanda calls out speculation on his death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishi Thapanda calls out speculation on his death {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Krishi also stated that instead of asking about her well-being, she has been asked about her reaction to the news of Vaishak’s death. She also wrote that nobody grieving should have to ‘justify their pain’. The actor also thanked those who have prayed for her, checked up on her, and tried to get in contact. She also assured fans that she is surrounded by friends.

She then addressed those pushing for a reaction, writing, “There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. Please allow us the dignity and privacy to mourn him in peace. Mental health is fragile. Grief is fragile.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If there is one thing I have always believed, it is this: If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope. With folded hands, I request everyone to let him rest in peace, and to let his family, his friends, and all of us grieve in peace. Please choose kindness,” she wrote, adding, “I'm Begging you to stop.”

Krishi Thapanda’s friend’s death

On Thursday, police told the media that a 45-year-old man named Vaishak died at Krishi’s apartment by alleged suicide. A senior police officer told PTI that the friend was suffering from depression. He was at her apartment alone on Wednesday night when he allegedly took the step. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police also stated that Vaishak called Krishi and told her he intended to take his life. She alerted his family, who rushed to the spot but found him dead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Krishi debuted in Sandalwood with the 2016 film Akira. She has since starred in films such as Eradu Kanasu and Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti. Krishi also took part in Season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada in 2016, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The actor last starred in the 2025 film Gana, alongside Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika Kumar, and Yasha Shivakumar. Krishi has yet to release a statement to the press on the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON