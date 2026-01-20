Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata gets a hero's welcome by thousands of fans in hometown. Watch

Comedian Gilli Nata won Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. He received a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Malavalli in Karnataka, on Monday. Videos posted by fans online show thousands of them taking to the streets and blocking traffic as Gilli entered his hometown and headed home. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner: Gilli Nata lifts trophy as fans predicted, takes home ₹50 lakh cash prize and car) Thousands of fans gave Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli Nata a hero's welcome. Gilli Nata welcomed by thousands of fans Videos posted online by fans show Gilli waving to the crowd as he drives through Malavalli in a van. One video shows him accompanied by his team, dressed in a white suit, and responding to the cheering crowd that showers him with flowers. Police are also seen trying to control the crowd on his way home.

Another video, however, taken from an elevation, shows just how many people turned up to welcome him home. Thousands of people can be seen running along his van, climbing onto parked buses and vehicles, and cheering for him. The fans blocked traffic, and the police can be seen making a way for Gilli to pass.

A video shows Gilli and another person being given an aarti before they head into his house. Some videos also show the comedian leaving his home with his trophy, driving a different car, and shaking hands with fans who stop him on the road.