Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner: Gilli Nata lifts trophy as fans predicted, takes home ₹50 lakh cash prize and car
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner: Kichcha Sudeep announced on Sunday evening that Gilli Nata had won the reality show, as fans had predicted.
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 was aired on Sunday evening on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar. Fans tuned in to see if their favourite contestant Gilli Nata won the show and saw their prediction come true. The winner of the Kichcha Sudeep-hosted reality show looked overwhelmed as he lifted the trophy.
Gilli Nata wins Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as predicted
Based on unofficial polls on social media and various websites, and the response after polling was closed, many predicted hours before the finale aired that Gilli would win the show. As they predicted, the YouTuber lifted the trophy, and Rakshita Shetty secured the first runner-up position. Ashwini Gowda finished as the second runner-up while Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu and Kavya were eliminated in sixth, fifth and fourth places during the finale.
Sudeep lifted Gilli’s hand during the grand finale, announcing him as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 12. The YouTuber won a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. As the second runner-up, Rakshita took home a prize money of ₹25 lakh. Gilli rose in popularity early in the season for his comic timing, which was often carried into confrontations, too. At one point, the contestant became so popular that even Sudeep faced online trolling for not acknowledging him enough.
Who is Gilli Nata?
Gilli rose to fame on YouTube, where his comedy sketches earned him recognition. He transitioned to television later with Comedy Khiladigalu Season 4, where he became the runner-up. He also took part in shows like Dance Karnataka Dance and Bharjari Bachelors, as well as some web shows. He made his silver-screen debut in Darshan’s film The Devil. However, his stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 made him more popular than ever.
