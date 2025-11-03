Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Kichcha Sudeep throws shocking nomination twist at housemates, but Risha, Gilli fight over bucket

Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada has a new twist in store for contestants and the audience. After Mallamma was evicted from the house during the weekend episode, host Kichcha Sudeep threw a shocking nomination twist towards the contestants and cancelled all the weekly tasks. However, it does not seem to have deterred the contestants, as two of them have already got into a fight. Here’s what happened. Kichcha Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since it was launched in 2013.

Kichcha Sudeep throws nomination twist at BBK12 contestants

In an unprecedented move on Bigg Boss Kannada, host Sudeep nominated all the housemates because he was disappointed with their gameplay. He also felt that the contestants weren’t being active or showing their true selves in the house, urging them to reveal their genuine personalities. What’s more, he went a step further and cancelled all their tasks for the week, daring the housemates to survive and stand out without performing tasks.

What does this mean for future evictions?

This means that the eviction, captaincy, and survival of the housemates now depend solely on audience votes. Last week, Rashika Shetty, Risha Gowda, Ashwini Gowda, Dhruvanth, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Malu Nipanal, and Mallamma were all in the danger zone, with Mallamma being the one to leave the house, receiving the least amount of votes. The fate of the housemates this week is being left solely in the hands of the audience.

Risha Gowda, Gilli Nata fight over bucket

This is interesting, given that a promo of the upcoming episode shows Gilli and Risha getting into a massive fight over a bucket. In the promo, Gilli throws Risha’s clothes in a pile after she refuses to give him the bucket he had asked for. Risha loses her temper when she sees this and retaliates by throwing his clothes all over the house and even shoving him at one point. Rakshitha can be seen trying to intervene and prevent the fight from escalating.

Fans of the show are already leaving comments like, “If anyone else had done the same, they would have made a fuss and sent them out by now.” Another wrote, “Bro, sudeep told not to fight. And they're fighting in the first ep, wahh.” Some thought Ashwini was provoking Risha, of them commenting, “Ashwini provoking risha indirectly. Not ok. Hopeless.”

Bigg Boss Kannada is produced by EndemolShine India. The show airs on Colors Kannada and can be streamed on JioHotstar.