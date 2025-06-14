Best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week: Alappuzha Gymkhana to DD Next Level

The OTT space is buzzing with major releases, from across languages. Malayalam cinema leads the way with a buddy sports comedy, titled Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen. On the other hand, Santhanam takes us to a spooky world with DD Next Level. Thrillers and murder mysteries have also found their way to the list with the likes of Chhal Kapat - The Deception, Bohurupi and Agnyathavasi entering the digital space recently. From Alappuzha Gymkhana to DD Next Level, here are the best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week on OTTplay Premium. Posters of Alappuzha Gymkhana and DD Next Level

OTT films, series to watch on OTTplay Premium

Premalu star Naslen is back with yet another charming film, Alappuzha Gymkhana. The Khalid Rahman directorial follows a bunch of plus-two students who fail the exams and decide to try their hand at a state-level boxing competition, confident that this will win them grace marks and secure college admissions. Apart from Naslen, the film also features Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, and Anagha Ravi. The Malayalam sports comedy, with its vibrant cast and amusing storyline with witty dialogues, deserves to be on your weekend watch list.

This Tamil horror comedy film, the fourth instalment in the Dhilluku Dhuddu series, stars Santhanam in the lead role of Krishnamoorthy "Kissa", a movie reviewer. The twist begins when Kissa gets pulled into a film during a movie screening. Now, the YouTube reviewer has to save himself and even his family before the film ends. Apart from Santhanam, Selvaraghavan and filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon appear in other key roles in this meta horror-comedy.

Sunny Sanjay's film revolves around school teacher Vysas, who challenges the conventional style of teaching and opts for alternative methods. However, he finds himself in a spot when his own son and some other students fail to clear the exams. Sumanth stars in the lead role in this film, which takes a close look at today's educational system. Kajal Choudhary plays a key role in the film.

This thriller web series takes us to a destination wedding at a village in Madhya Pradesh. Even as the guests revel in the wedding celebrations, influencer Shalu is found dead and SP Devika is tasked with the police investigation. Shriya Pilgaonkar leads the series and the probe as SP Devika as she delves into the case, revealing past conflicts and other issues between the guests at the wedding.

Nandita Roy's film depicts the predicament of Bikram, who

is falsely accused of murder and imprisoned. Dejected, the once honest jute mill worker now walks down the path of crime, robbing banks. Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and Abir Chatterjee play the lead roles in the thriller film, which is sure to keep you hooked till the very end.

Janardhan Chikkanna’s movie takes us to a remote village in Karnataka which hardly has witnessed any crimes in the recent past. But the landlord’s death leads to an investigation with the inspector convinced that it is a case of murder. Rangayana Raghu appears as Inspector Govindu in this mystery drama which promises an engaging watch and deserves to be on this list.

Set during the 1980s, this Punjabi romantic-comedy revolves around Amar Singh Sitaara, who aspires to be a singer but struggles to find the right opportunity. He then decides to collaborate with another artist Kamaljot, determined to pave their own path to success. Diljit Dosanjh stars in the lead role of Amar Singh Sitaara, while Nimrat Khaira is seen as Kamaljot.