Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33; agency urges public not to spread rumours, leaves fans in shock

The Chinese entertainment is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of actor Jin Ze at the young age of 33. His talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the tragic news on June 6, 2026, leaving both his fanbase and industry peers in complete shock over the unexpected loss. According to the agency's official brief, Jin Ze passed away on June 4 at his residence in Hangzhou, China, though details regarding the cause of death have been withheld.

Official statement and tributes

Jin Ze's sudden ]death at 33 leaves Chinese entertainment industry reeling.

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The management agency officially confirmed the devastating news in a public statement, writing, “We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026.” The company went on to honor him as an outstanding young actor and model while offering its deepest sympathies to his grieving loved ones.

As reported by the Global Times, the agency also made a heartfelt appeal for the family's privacy during this painful time. They strongly urged social media users and news outlets to avoid spreading unverified rumors or fueled online speculation, allowing his close circle to focus entirely on finalizing his funeral arrangements in peace.

The news of Jin Ze's sudden passing rapidly took over Chinese social media platforms, with related topics soaring to the top of trending feeds within a few hours. In the wake of the tragedy, an outpouring of tributes has flooded in from fans, peers, and fellow actors, all fondly remembering him as a dedicated, hardworking artist and a genuinely warm, humble person.

His final social media post

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{{^usCountry}} Merely a month before his sudden passing, Jin Ze shared what would ultimately be his final update on Weibo. On May 6, he enthusiastically celebrated wrapping up production on a brand-new project where he played the lead role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Merely a month before his sudden passing, Jin Ze shared what would ultimately be his final update on Weibo. On May 6, he enthusiastically celebrated wrapping up production on a brand-new project where he played the lead role. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tragedy strikes just as his career was reaching new heights. Industry data shows that one of his highly anticipated upcoming dramas, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, had already built a massive following, pulling in over 1.48 million fan reservations ahead of its scheduled release. From fashion model to popular actor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragedy strikes just as his career was reaching new heights. Industry data shows that one of his highly anticipated upcoming dramas, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, had already built a massive following, pulling in over 1.48 million fan reservations ahead of its scheduled release. From fashion model to popular actor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province, Jin Ze (born Zhang Jiawei) originally stepped into the spotlight as a fashion model after earning his degree from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. He eventually pivoted to acting, carving out a successful path across mainstream television series and, in recent years, the rapidly growing short-form drama market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province, Jin Ze (born Zhang Jiawei) originally stepped into the spotlight as a fashion model after earning his degree from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. He eventually pivoted to acting, carving out a successful path across mainstream television series and, in recent years, the rapidly growing short-form drama market. {{/usCountry}}

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He captured the hearts of viewers through his work in a variety of popular romance titles, including Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn, and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss. His relatable on-screen energy and performances earned him a dedicated and affectionate following among fans of contemporary romance.

Lately, Jin Ze had discovered a fresh wave of career momentum by embracing short-form vertical dramas, one of the Chinese entertainment industry's most explosive sectors. Several of these anticipated digital projects were still awaiting release at the time of his death.

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