...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33; agency urges public not to spread rumours, leaves fans in shock

According to the agency's official brief, Jin Ze passed away on June 4 at his residence in Hangzhou, China.

Jun 06, 2026 04:02 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
Advertisement

The Chinese entertainment is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of actor Jin Ze at the young age of 33. His talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the tragic news on June 6, 2026, leaving both his fanbase and industry peers in complete shock over the unexpected loss. According to the agency's official brief, Jin Ze passed away on June 4 at his residence in Hangzhou, China, though details regarding the cause of death have been withheld.

Official statement and tributes

Jin Ze's sudden ]death at 33 leaves Chinese entertainment industry reeling.

The management agency officially confirmed the devastating news in a public statement, writing, “We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026.” The company went on to honor him as an outstanding young actor and model while offering its deepest sympathies to his grieving loved ones.

As reported by the Global Times, the agency also made a heartfelt appeal for the family's privacy during this painful time. They strongly urged social media users and news outlets to avoid spreading unverified rumors or fueled online speculation, allowing his close circle to focus entirely on finalizing his funeral arrangements in peace.

The news of Jin Ze's sudden passing rapidly took over Chinese social media platforms, with related topics soaring to the top of trending feeds within a few hours. In the wake of the tragedy, an outpouring of tributes has flooded in from fans, peers, and fellow actors, all fondly remembering him as a dedicated, hardworking artist and a genuinely warm, humble person.

His final social media post

He captured the hearts of viewers through his work in a variety of popular romance titles, including Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn, and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss. His relatable on-screen energy and performances earned him a dedicated and affectionate following among fans of contemporary romance.

Lately, Jin Ze had discovered a fresh wave of career momentum by embracing short-form vertical dramas, one of the Chinese entertainment industry's most explosive sectors. Several of these anticipated digital projects were still awaiting release at the time of his death.

 
china chinese
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33; agency urges public not to spread rumours, leaves fans in shock
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.