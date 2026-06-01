Zhang Linghe's China event cancelled after massive fan crowd causes glass door to shatter; five injured

A brand event in Nanning, China, featuring actor Zhang Linghe was abruptly canceled after a massive crowd surge caused a glass mall door to shatter. The resulting chaos left five people injured. Fan frenzy for Chinese actor Zhang Linghe turns chaotic as glass door shatters, five injured at the event. (Instagram/X) Thousands of fans gathered hours before the event Thousands of fans gathered outside a mall in Nanning on May 31 to see 28-year-old Chinese actor Zhang Linghe at an eyewear brand event. Crowds packed the entrance from the early morning, swelling out of control as the shopping center's opening time approached. When the doors finally opened, people pushed forward, causing a large glass panel at the entrance to shatter. Despite the danger, crowds kept rushing into the building while mall staff and security worked to clear debris and regain control. As reported by Taiwanese media outlet ET Today, local authorities confirmed that five people suffered minor cuts and scratches from the broken glass. They were hospitalised for treatment, but fortunately, none of the injuries were serious. The chaos did not stop at the entrance. Videos from inside the shopping centre showed fans packed across multiple floors, crowding balconies, escalators and walkways as they waited for his appearance. As concerns over safety continued to grow, organisers decided to cancel the in-person event altogether. The planned appearance was moved online, and Linghe later interacted with fans through a livestream instead of attending the mall event.

Zhang Linghe’s team issues apology Following the incident, Zhang Linghe’s studio posted a Weibo statement addressing the sudden cancellation in Chinese, “The brand event originally scheduled to take place today was adjusted at the last minute. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused everyone. Your safety has always been our top priority, and it is also the fundamental condition for holding any event.” According to the statement from the studio, all transportation and accommodation losses caused by the event for fans who came to Nanning will be fully compensated by the artist and his team. This includes plane tickets, high-speed train tickets, hotel stays, and taxi fares. The studio sincerely asked fans who incurred these losses to prepare the relevant documents and fill out the required form before 12:00 PM on June 3. After reviewing each case, the team promised to reimburse the losses as quickly as possible. All compensation was expected to be completed by June 15. The brand also apologized to fans and Zhang, confirming that those injured received medical care and that attendees will be contacted individually regarding compensation.



