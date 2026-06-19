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Colony review: Train To Busan's Yeon Sang Ho unleashes terrifying zombie chaos inside a collapsing high-rise

Helmed by Yeon Sang Ho, Colony stars Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Shin Rok, Shin Hyun Been, and Go Soo and released in India on June 19, 2026. 

Jun 19, 2026 05:02 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Colony movie review

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Shin Rok, Shin Hyun Been, and Go Soo.

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Rating: ★★★.5

Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Koo Kyo Hwan on the poster of Colony.

Let's be real; nothing will ever hit like that first Train to Busan watch. But filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho clearly isn't trying to copy himself. With the new Korean movie Colony, released in theatres this week, the director returns to the outbreak thriller with an entirely new set of rules. This time, he traps everyone inside a Seoul skyscraper rather than on a train. And his zombies are not mindless. They actually think. Together. Like a hive. These aren't stumbling, isolated predators; they coordinate, adapt, and swarm like a hyper-efficient insect colony.

Plot of Colony

The film wastes zero time setting up its nightmare. It begins at a Seoul corporate showcase where Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan), a vengeful biologist who was just fired, injects the CEO with a fast-acting, weaponised bacteria. Before the crowd can even process what is happening, the luxury biotech high-rise is overrun by aggressive, mutating infected. The virus spreads through bites, and, in a sick twist, Young Cheol casually drops the bombshell that his blood is the only cure. Yeah, this guy's a piece of work.

The survival effort falls on Professor Kwon Se Jeong (Jun Ji Hyun), who is stuck leading a ragtag group of survivors. And her ex-husband Han Gyu Seong (Go Soo) is in the mix too. Awkward doesn't even begin to cover it. With IT worker Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok) guiding them through security cameras, her brother, Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), clearing paths as the building's security guard, and researcher Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been) trying to help from the outside, the movie unfolds as a tense, floor-by-floor scramble to the top.

Look, we're all going to compare this to Train to Busan. Yeon made that masterpiece, so it's fair game. But, Train to Busan made you feel things. You cried on that train. Colony? It's smarter, sure, but it's also colder. You'll be impressed more than moved.

The hive-mind zombie concept is intriguing. Watching these things coordinate, set traps, and learn from their mistakes is genuinely unsettling. Every floor is a new nightmare, and some of these action sequences had everyone gripping for their armrest.

Where the movie falters is in its crowded script. The first act throws a dizzying number of characters at you, making it hard to form any real emotional attachments before the body count rises. It's a lot for two hours, and the emotional stuff gets squeezed out. It might lack the emotional gut-punch of his earlier work, but Yeon Sang Ho deserves serious respect for delivering a calculated, clever twist on the undead.

Verdict

Colony is an entertaining, conceptually clever, high-concept thriller that gets slightly bogged down by its own big ideas. It may lack the devastating emotional wallop of Yeon Sang Ho's previous works, but its stellar action, brilliant creature mechanics, and strong lead performances make it a worthy weekend watch for any zombie thriller fan.

 
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