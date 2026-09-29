Dennis Haskins net worth, family: All on Saved by the Bell's Principal Richard Belding after actor dies at 75

Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75, putting his family and net worth in focus. A statement released after Haskins' death did not identify a cause for his demise but noted that he'd been battling Parkinson's for some time.

Dennis Haskins seen in Saved by the Bell. (X/@PopCrave)

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“Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky. Just know that if you tried to reach out to him in the last few years, I did read your messages to him, and you were heard. After I said my final goodbyes to him last night, I was across the hall signing some paperwork. I looked up and saw that the room he had been in was a gift from the Mario Lopez Golf Classic, and somehow, that made me feel a little better. What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten,” the statement read.

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Here's all you need to know about Haskins' net worth and family.

Dennis Haskins net worth

Haskins has a net worth of about $400,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, this is just an estimate and not an exact figure. The actor is known for other roles in CHiPs, Knots Landing, and The Dukes of Hazzard. He's also appeared in The West Wing and 7th Heaven.

Dennis Haskins family

Haskins was married to Sarah Dianne Goins, but the couple divorced. They have one child together, but details on the individual are not publicly available.

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Haskins was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His parents are listed as Dennis Button Haskins IV and Veneta Marilyn Yarbrough, while Terrence William Haskins and Timothy Harold Haskins are listed as siblings on his IMDb bio.

The actor worked as a music manager, agent and concert promoter with customers like Tom Jones and Gregg Allman before the television career.

After his demise, several people paid rich tributes to Haskins. “RIP Mr. Belding. He made Saved by the Bell so much fun,” one wrote. Another added “Nicest guy in the world. Was a longtime regular at Dimples where he’d do karaoke or sip a whiskey ginger at the bar. Was one of my first “oh wow, a guy I watched on TV is hanging out like a normal dude” moments after moving to LA. RIP to the legend Dennis Haskins.”