Deranged man who sucker-punched Steve Buscemi seen talking to himself moments before attack

The man who allegedly sucker-punched Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi was seen seemingly talking to himself before carrying out the unprovoked attack. A video obtained by CBS News shows the man saying something to himself while walking north on Third Avenue. Moments later, he punched Buscemi. The deranged man (R) who sucker-punched Steve Buscemi (L) was seen talking to himself moments before the attack (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File, DCPI)

After the random attack, the actor was photographed with a bruised chin and a black eye. The deranged suspect walked up and attacked him in broad daylight without any provocation. Buscemi was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist told New York Post after the incident. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

The incident

A worker witnessed the attack in part, and later said, “I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

“The guy just came up to him and punched him on the side of the head for no reason,” said a worker at a nearby building who saw the incident play out on surveillance footage, according to New York Post. “[Buscemi] didn’t see anything. He went straight to the ground and the guy kept going.”

“[Buscemi] got right back up with an expression like, ‘What just happened?’ and looked toward the guy who’d hit him,” the worker said. “The guy shouted something back at him and kept going.”

The worker added that the Kips Bay neighbourhood “is full of people like this and it’s just getting worse.” “Everybody has to look over their shoulder now,” he added. “And no one with the power to do anything wants to stop what’s going on.”