Dev reacts after BJP sweep in West Bengal, hopes new government ends ‘culture of bans’ in Bengali film industry

In West Bengal, the BJP sealed a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress's uninterrupted 15-year rule. Actor Dev, who has been associated with Mamata Banerjee's TMC for years now, took to his Facebook account to react to the election results. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Mamata Banerjee is ‘attacking democracy’ by not resigning as West Bengal CM after defeat to BJP) Dev is a popular Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP from Ghatal.

What Dev said He said, "Congratulations to the BJP on receiving the mandate to form the new government in Bengal. I sincerely hope the government works towards the progress, peace and development of our state and make sure people’s voice is heard.

As someone deeply connected to both public life and the film fraternity, I would earnestly request the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom by ensuring that the culture of bans and divisions within the Bengali film industry becomes a thing of the past. Cinema is one of Bengal’s greatest identities, and its growth can only happen through mutual respect, coexistence and collective progress."

He went on to add, “I also look forward to the support and cooperation of the new government towards the completion of the Ghatal Master Plan — a long cherished dream and necessity for the people of Ghatal. Beyond politics, this is about safeguarding lives, securing livelihoods and giving the people of Ghatal the future they deserve.”