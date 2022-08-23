Dhanashree Verma declares she's going to ‘maika’ for a month, Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with a dance

Dhanashree Verma, wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media on Tuesday to share a funny video on husband-wife relationship. They both recreated the song, Teri Isi Ada from the movie Deewana. Her short video resonated with fans and gave them a dose of laughter. Dhanashree wore a green and blue-coloured dress with a white shirt on. Yuzvendra was seen wearing a brown T-shirt with white pants. (Also read: Dhanashree Verma reacts to separation rumours after changing her name)

The Reel comes days after Dhanashree and Yuzvendra refuted divorce rumours. Recently, Dhanashree had removed Chahal from her name on Instagram, speaking speculation among fans. The couple denied they were planning to split up in individual but matching posts.

On Monday, Dhanashree shared a long message on Instagram, giving fans an update on her life and her ACL tear. Speaking about the split rumours, she wrote, “I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately (About the ACL surgery). This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least…I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me.”

Dhanashree also signed off as DVC. Yuzvendra wrote, “My woman” in the comment section of the post, as Dhanashree continues to receive support from fans amid a tough period. Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020.

