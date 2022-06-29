Dhanashree Verma dances to hit ‘90s song on the streets of Ireland. Watch

If you follow Dhanashree Verma on Instagram, then you must be aware of her fondness for dancing. The choreographer and Youtuber is known for posting videos showcasing her amazing dance moves or following the latest social media trends. She is also known to shake a leg in many different locations. In her latest Instagram Reel, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife is seen dancing to a hit Bollywood song from the ‘90s in Ireland’s Dublin.

Dhanashree Verma posted the video of herself dancing to the hit ‘90s song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the 1997 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor-starrer Hero No 1. Dressed in white shirt and white pants, she can be seen doing some incredible dance moves as she grooves to the song on the streets of Dublin where Team India is currently playing a T20 series with Ireland.

“The flowers & the weather made me do it. Keeping it casual. Just like the 90’s,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted 21 hours ago, the video has received more than two million views. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Hahaha cutie,” commented an Instagram user. “You always rock,” wrote another. “Best dancer,” said a third.

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020 in a Gurugram resort. They got married in a Hindu ceremony at Karma Lakelands resort.