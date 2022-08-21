Dhanashree Verma signs off as ‘DVC’ in new post after separation rumours, calls them 'pretty hateful'

Youtuber-choreographer Dhanashree Verma shared her life update on Instagram as she recently suffered from a ligament tear. She will be undergoing knee surgery and penned a long note thanking her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for supporting her. She also mentioned her name as ‘Dhanashree Verma Chahal (DVC)’ days after she removed it from her social account and sparked rumours of separation. (Also read: Dhanashree Verma reacts to separation rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal)

Sharing a bunch of sunkissed selfies, Dhanashree wrote, “Good morning guys, Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.”

“I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends,” she added to the post.

Dhanashree confirmed her plans for the knee surgery and also talked about being in the news for her separation rumours withYuzvendra. “This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! , hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least.”

It all began whenDhanashree changed her name on Instagram, fans were quick to speculate a possible rift between her and Yuzvendra. Later, Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent story mentioned him starting a ‘new life’ and left fans wondering. Reflecting on it, Dhanashree also shared, “I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me.”

She also added that her injury and the speculations about her private life have made her ‘ever more fearless' now. "I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life. Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else- DVC,” she signed out.

