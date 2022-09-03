Dhanashree Verma undergoes ligament surgery, husband Yuzvendra Chahal says 'Get well soon wifey'. See pic

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has undergone surgery and shared a picture from the hospital bed to update her fans about her health. Dhanashree had earlier informed fans that her ACI ligament was torn. (Also read: Dhanashree Verma limps, drops Yuzvendra Chahal at airport after split rumours)

Dhanashree could be seen showing the thumbs up sign as she lay in a hospital bed. She also had an IV drip attached to one of her hands. She shared the pic and wrote, “Successful surgery. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before cuz that’s GODS PLAN Performance upgrade…. New ACl loading. Thank you for all your prayers & wishes. Love you.” Her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to respond with, “Get well soon wifey.” He also dropped heart and nazar amulet emojis.

A screenshot of Dhanshree Verma's post.

In August, Dhanashree had shared an Instagram post where she talked about her torn ligament. “Needed all that sleep to recover. It's funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”

Hinting at rumours of her having differences with husband Yuzvendra Chahal, she added, “I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life.”

