Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Did Ok Taec-yeon propose to his longtime girlfriend in Paris? 2PM rapper's agency reacts to viral pictures

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 05, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Ok Taec-yeon's agency dismissed marriage rumours after photos of him seemingly proposing to his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower surfaced on internet.

2PM member and actor Ok Taec-yeon recently made headlines after photos of him seemingly proposing to his long-time girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower went viral on social media. The actor and rapper’s agency has now responded, dismissing any marriage rumours.

K-pop star and actor Ok Taec-yeon with his longtime girlfriend.(Twitter)
K-pop star and actor Ok Taec-yeon with his longtime girlfriend.(Twitter)

(Also Read: K-pop star Taecyeon takes lead role in Netflix Japanese BL drama with Alice In Borderland's Hayato Isomura)

Truth behind the viral photos

On February 5, Ok Taec-yeon’s agency, 51K, addressed the rumours, clarifying that the photos were not what they appeared to be. They explained that the ring was simply a birthday gift for his girlfriend and not an engagement ring. The agency further stated that the actor has no immediate marriage plans and revealed that the photos were taken almost a year ago.

Despite the agency debunking the marriage rumours, fans have continued to show their support for the couple. One tweet read, “Whatever their plans are for the future, we support them!” Another commented, “Well, he still has some dramas coming up, so the agency probably wants to avoid this news because of toxic fans.”

Photos of Ok Taec-yeon and his girlfriend surfaced online, sparking marriage rumours. The pictures showed him kneeling down as if proposing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, holding a ring box and a bouquet of flowers. The couple was also seen twinning in matching outfits. Ok Taec-yeon had previously confirmed his relationship in June 2020.

About Ok Taec-yeon

Ok Taec-yeon debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM and gained popularity as part of the Beast Idol era with hits like 10 Out of 10, Again and Again, Heartbeat, Hands Up, and Aren’t You Crazy. Since 2010, he has also pursued acting and has starred in dramas such as Cinderella’s Sister, Dream High, Who Are You, Save Me, Let’s Fight, Ghost Detective, and Vincenzo. He was last seen in the Japanese film La Grande Maison Paris and Prime Video’s series Heartbeat.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
