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Drishyam 3 actor Ansiba Hassan accuses Tiny Tom of 'character assassination', forcing her to quit AMMA

Ansiba Hassan stars as Mohanlal's eldest daughter in the Drishyam franchise. The third part was released in theatres this week.

May 23, 2026 08:06 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Ansiba Hassan is basking in the praise for her performance in Drishyam 3. The actor plays Anju George in the film, the daughter of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal. However, the actor has now accused fellow actor Tiny Tom and some members of the artists' body AMMA of subjecting her to "character assassination and communal abuse", thereby forcing her to resign from the organisation. (Also read: Drishyam 3 performs better overseas than in India; Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film grosses 76 crore worldwide in 2 days)

What Ansiba Hassan said

Ansiba Hassan, Meena, Mohanlal and Esther Anil in a still from Drishyam 3.

In an interaction with Reporter TV and several other channels, as reported by press agency PTI, the actor said that another member of the organisation had informed her that Tom had branded her a "jihadi", accused her of attempting religious conversion and spread rumours about her personal life. She also questioned whether she was being targeted because of her Muslim identity.

The actor said she had submitted her resignation to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on February 21, citing personal reasons and work pressure, but had privately informed the organisation's secretary about the actual issues behind her decision.

She further claimed that a woman executive committee member of AMMA had lodged a false police complaint against her and alleged that neither the organisation's president nor other responsible office bearers stood by her during the controversy.

Tiny Tom rejects accusations

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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