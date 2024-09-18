DWTS star Carie Ann's scoring blunder leaves viewers in splits on premiere night

Dancing With The Star judge, Carie Ann Inaba was caught in the spotlight with a blunder on the first live show. While many would have suspected her to gain attention because of her gorgeous red gown, the viewers got distracted as she fumbled on the show. Carie Ann Inaba distracted viewers as she misplaced her score 6 paddles and used 9 instead.(@carrieanninaba/X)

Carie Ann’s blunder on live show

After Tori Spelling’s performance, the judges were required to score the act as is the format of the show. However, Carie Ann had a moment of panic while scoring as she lost one of her score paddles. As the camera switched to her to reveal her score, she was recorded playing with cards. She finally admitted, “I couldn't find the right panel but it's a 6." Under panic, she used the Number 9 paddle upside down to show 6. This caught the attention of several viewers and distracted them from what was happening on the stage.

The incident came in the wake of the American TV personality reflecting on her health issues, admitting she was “in a lot of pain” in 2023. She previously opened up about her health when she revealed she had suffered from an array of health problems such as spinal stenosis, Sjögren syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, as reported by Daily Express US. Last month Carie Ann expressed on Instagram that she had a “complicated” 2024.

She said, “I have been quiet this year and I highly recommend it to anyone who feels any sort of burnout. At first, I felt guilty. And then I felt boring. Soon after, I felt lost. And then a little bit lonely. But something told me to keep going it, alone.” She continued, “I wondered if I was okay... I started to reorganize this life I had worked so hard to build and started to recognize what I really enjoyed, and reject what I didn't."

Talking about her pain she said, “I had a lot of pain. My chronic illness acted up. I felt my age in new ways and I surrendered and made friends with all of it.” She added, “... I observed the people in my life and I came to understand that many people didn't believe my illness and how it affects me. So, I walked away from those people."

Netizens react to Carie Ann’s blunder

Carie Ann's act of using 9 as 6 left the viewers in splits. Netizens were quick to rush to social media to comment on her blunder on the show. one user wrote on X “Carrie Ann not being able to find the 6 paddle?? I can’t with her unserious a**.” A second user wrote, “Carrie Ann using the 9 panel for 6 has me laughing.” A third user wrote, “Carrie Ann losing her paddle BYEEEE." While another user wrote, “Carrie Ann you can no longer give anyone a 6.”