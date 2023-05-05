Erotic Twitch star Amouranth temporarily banned from the platform

American internet celebrity and popular erotic Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa, amassing over 6.3 million followers has been temporarily banned from the Amazon-owned streaming service.

Amouranth temporarily banned from Twitch for unknown reasons. (Image Credit: Twitch)

This is the Twitch star’s first ban since 2021 and the sixth ban of her entire streaming career. The announcement of the ban came suddenly on social media on May 4, 2023, with no prior warning from Twitch, when she was already suspended on her other social media accounts such as TikTok and Instagram social media.

At the time of writing this article, her Twitch account is displaying the infamous ban message, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Term of Service.”

The actual reason behind her ban is still unclear. Though there is vague speculation, according to Twitch guidelines , attempts or threats of physical assault on the platform is a bannable offense, that may lead to the recent beef between Adriana Chechik and Amouranth.

Amouranth is known for her hot tub streams, ASMR streams, and other erotic rather controversial ventures that have garnered her a plethora of criticism and controversy throughout her career as a streamer. Like her recent challenge to fellow female streamer Chechik to a boxing match has also stirred up attention.

The erotic Twitch star’s official boxing bout is scheduled for July 1 in Madrid, and it is unclear if her exchange with Chechik was a promotional stunt or a legitimate feud.

However, with her ban from Twitch, it remains to be seen how it will affect her plans for the event, if at all. Twitch and Amouranth have not publicly commented anything on the ban, and the length of the suspension has not been disclosed. She also hasn’t done any livestream since May 1. Given that Amouranth's Twitch page displays a message stating that her channel is temporarily unavailable, it is expected that the ban will not last long.

This is not the first time that the female streamer has faced a temporary ban from Twitch. In October 2021, she was banned and returned to streaming on the platform after three days. Just like now, the reasons for her previous ban were also never made public.

The latest ban has sparked electrifying reactions on social media, with some users welcoming it and ridiculing Amouranth and her content, while others have asked for clarification from either her or Twitch on the ban.

Amouranth's ban is the latest in a series of high-profile content creators being banned by Twitch, such as BruceDropEmOff, who has received his third Twitch ban this year, and Kai Cenat, who also received a permanent ban two weeks back for unknown reasons.

