Fawad Khan is irreplaceable, says Sonam Bajwa: 'He is my all-time crush'

Sonam Bajwa gushed about Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in a recent interview. The Punjabi actor, who is one of the biggest names in the industry today, said no one could take Fawad's place in her heart. She said that as far as her crushes were concerned, Fawad was her 'all-time favourite'. Also read: Sonam Bajwa reveals she was scared to film kissing scenes, didn't want to disappoint Punjabi audiences

Fawad Khan is one of the most successful actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He only worked in two more Hindi films – Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – before India's ban on Pakistani artistes after the 2016 Uri attack. Fawad enjoys a huge fan following in not only Pakistan, but also in India, where he is admired by fans and celebs alike.

Sonam talks about her crush

While appearing in an AIB video in 2017, actor Ranbir Kapoor had revealed how fond Karan Johar was of Fawad. He had said, "Karan is absolutely obsessed with Fawad Khan..." Ranbir and Fawad were seen together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was directed by Karan.

Now, when Sonam was asked about her latest crush in a recent interview, she too took Fawad's name. She said in Punjabi during a chat on Tabbar Hits Tv's YouTube channel, “See, crushes keep changing... my all-time favourite, my all-time crush is Fawad Khan. His place, nobody can take. He is it."

What Sonam said about Fawad earlier

This is not the first time Sonam Bajwa has confessed her love for Fawad Khan. Previously, she had said that if he weren't married, she would date him. Fawad is married to Sadaf Fawad Khan, and they have two kids.

In a 2022 conversation with a Connect FM Canada, on being asked about her infatuations, Sonam had said, "This is a mystery, I can't tell, but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married." She added “I don’t eye married men. But it's Fawad Khan, so if he wasn't married, I'd make my move.”

Sonam's recent projects

She was last seen in the Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa with Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia and Gurjazz, which was released in theatres on May 26, 2023. Next, she will be seen opposite Gippy Grewal in Carry On Jatta 3, which is scheduled to be released on June 29. The film has been shot in the UK and also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti and Jaswinder Bhalla.

