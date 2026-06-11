Female doctor apologises for male cadaver joke on Pranit More show; says her words were ‘interpreted differently’

A day after Himanshu Jangra faced flak for claiming how he deserves to ‘recover’ his money’s worth after a date, a female doctor came under the scanner for talking about male cadavers’ private parts. After massive backlash, Sejal Pawar has issued an apology for jokes she made on Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show months ago.

Female doctor who joked about cadavers issues apology

Medico Sejal Pawar has apologised for comments she made on Pranit More's show.

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As soon as old clips from the show went viral, Sejal, whose Instagram bio revealed that she was posted at KEM Hospital, Mumbai, made her account private. She then deleted all her posts and issued a public apology via video, which she has now deleted.

In the video that has been clipped and shared widely on social media, Sejal says, “A part of the clip of something I said on a show three months ago is now going viral. I said a very wrong thing, I’m so sorry about that. I didn’t do it intentionally, and it’s bad to see whatever narrative has been said. This was my first stand-up show, and I never imagined the clip would become an issue months later. I’m never gonna justify, I’m never gonna take the wrong side. I only wanted to give a public apology and assure I will never do that again.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also claimed that she was naive when the segment was shot, revealing that she had emphasised during the interaction that she and her colleagues respect cadavers. However, Sejal admitted she should never have made the joke. Concluding the video, she apologised for hurting sentiments, “Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry (If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry).” Follows it up with a second apology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also claimed that she was naive when the segment was shot, revealing that she had emphasised during the interaction that she and her colleagues respect cadavers. However, Sejal admitted she should never have made the joke. Concluding the video, she apologised for hurting sentiments, “Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry (If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry).” Follows it up with a second apology {{/usCountry}}

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Sejal seems to have archived the video now and released a text statement instead. It reads: “I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent. I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant.”

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She concluded: “As a student this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!”

What did Sejal Pawar say on Pranit More’s show?

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During a Pranit More stand-up show, Sejal spoke to him about working with cadavers. When he asked her if they also crack jokes while working on cadavers, she laughed and said that they compare sizes. The comedian even remarked that whoever wants to donate their body will now wonder about the same and think twice. Her remarks drew backlash amid Himanshu’s ₹370 biryani episode, prompting questions about why she wasn’t facing flak too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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