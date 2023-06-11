Frustration mounts as Twitch streamer xQc faces repeated Cop visits at his home

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has expressed his visible frustration after experiencing a series of incidents involving the police repeatedly showing up at his house.

Popular Twitch streamer xQc's is frustrated with regular police visit in his house. (Image Credit: Twitch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 27-year-old entertainer, renowned for his streaming career and former professional Overwatch player, recently voiced his concerns about the state of the Grand Theft Auto Online RP server NoPixel after revealing his co-ownership of the platform.

Having focused on his streaming career after being released from the Dallas Fuel in 2018, xQc relocated back to Canada due to the excessive police raids he faced while residing in the United States.

During his time there, Lengyel was frequently targeted by swatting, a malicious act involving deceiving the police into raiding a victim's home based on false threats.

But, the relocation did not alleviate xQc's encounters with the police, as they continued to show up at his residence in recent days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 7, the popular Twitch figure shared a short video tour of one of his homes on Twitter, which concluded with a glimpse of a patrol car with flashing emergency lights and a police officer at his doorstep.

In the video, xQc can be heard expressing gratitude to the officer for their assistance. The tweet accompanying the clip sarcastically commented on his ability to own a nice house and live in peace.

A day later, xQc revealed during a live stream that the police had once again visited his house. This time, he appeared visibly frustrated, stating that he no longer cared about the situation and reiterating that he was not involved in any illegal activities that would warrant such frequent police attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many speculated on social media that these incidents might be connected to xQc and Adept's ongoing divorce proceedings.

ALSO READ| Ninja shakes up streaming world by joining Kick, leaving Twitch behind

Despite Lengyel's previous claims that he was never married to Adept (Samantha Lopez), Texas court filings revealed that the pair had a scheduled divorce trial starting on May 19. In a subsequent stream on May 31, Adept disclosed that she and xQc had been married for three years, expressing her desire to share the truth about their relationship.

It remains unclear whether the recent string of police incidents is related to the ongoing divorce trial between Lopez and Lengyel. The streamer's mounting frustrations may also stem from a previous incident in which he was unable to receive emergency assistance during a home break-in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}