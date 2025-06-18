Genelia Deshmukh’s popular movies to stream on OTT before Sitaare Zameen Par releases

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit theaters on June 20. Starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and 10 newcomers, the film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a disgraced basketball coach, played by Aamir, who is forced to train a team of neurodivergent adults for community service after a DUI. Although initially reluctant, he begins to connect with his players, leading to a journey of self-discovery, empathy, and inclusion for both him and the team. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. It is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par

5 Genelia Deshmukh movies on OTTplay Premium

Boys is a 2003 Tamil coming-of-age musical film directed by S. Shankar, featuring Genelia Deshmukh as Harini. The movie revolves around five college friends who navigate love, ambition, friendship and complexities and realities of life. One of their friends, Munna, runs away with Harini, and his friends support him. The cast also includes Siddharth and Bharath Srinivasan.

Aar Paar: The Judgement, also known as Sye in Telugu, is a romantic drama film starring Nithiin and Genelia Deshmukh. The story revolves around two rival student groups at a college who are constantly at loggerheads, and their conflicts are often resolved through rugby matches. When a local gangster threatens to take over the college grounds, the two teams unite and fight back, leading to a final rugby match where they must overcome their differences and work together to win. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the cast features Nithiin as Prithvi, Genelia as the female lead, and Pradeep Rawat as the antagonist.

Urumi is a historical action film set in 16th-century Kerala, during the Portuguese colonization period. Directed by Santosh Sivan, the story revolves around Chirakkal Kelu Nayanar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wants to avenge his father's death at the hands of Vasco da Gama and the Portuguese invaders. He is joined by warrior princess Ayesha of Arackel, portrayed by Genelia, and other companions like Vavvali (Prabhu Deva).

Mr. Medhavi is a 2008 Telugu romantic drama film starring Raja Abel and Genelia Deshmukh. The story revolves around Vishwak (Raja Abel), who falls in love with Swetha (Genelia Deshmukh), a girl from Canada on vacation. Vishwak's ambition makes him cunning and selfish, which complicates their relationship. The film also stars Sonu Sood in the role of a millionaire. It is directed by G. Neelakanta Reddy.

The plot follows Raam (Nithiin), who is a happy-go-lucky guy in Hyderabad. He is a budding cycling champion. A win in a competition takes him to the final round in Mumbai. But life in Mumbai takes a dramatic turn. He uncovers the strong bonds of his family, especially his grandfather (Krishnam Raju). In the film, Genelia played the role of Janaki. It is directed by N. Shankar.