Hania Aamir surprises fans on London streets, sings Atif Aslam's Pehli Nazar Mein and clicks selfies. Watch

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is currently in London, where she is having some fun moments. A new video of the actor was shared by WOW 360 on Instagram. It received much love from fans. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh invites Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during London show; Badshah makes special appearance. Watch) Pakistani actor Hania Aamir with fans in London.

Hania sings with fans on London streets

In the clip, a few people are heard singing Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's hit track Pehli Nazar Mein. It originally featured in the 2008 film Race. Hania joined the group and sang along with them. She also clapped, waved and smiled while singing. Hania was also seen clicking selfies with fans.

Internet reacts to Hania's gesture

For her outing, Hania was dressed in a purple jacket and denims. She also carried an orange bag. Reacting to the post, a person said, "She is such a down to earth personality enjoying with fans." A fan said, "Heartwarming." A comment read, "@haniaheheofficial you re a humble soul and a very kind human being. Such a pure love."

Hania was at Diljit Dosanjh's concert recently

Hania recently attended Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour at the O2 arena in London, UK. After, Diljit asked Hania to join him on stage, the actor obliged. The singer crooned his hit song Lover while Hania clapped and laughed. She also bowed and cheered for Diljit.

After ending his song, Diljit gave her the mic. She had said, "Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bohut bohut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us, for entertaining us. Thank you."

Hania's projects

Hania currently stars in the Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In it, she plays Sharjeena while Fahad Mustafa is seen as Mustafa. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital. The show also features Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Naeema Butt as Rubab, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, and Maya Khan as Sidra.