Happy birthday Mammootty: Here’s why all his cars have 369 number plate

Actor Mammootty, who turned 71 on Wednesday, is known for his love for automobiles and he owns quite a few fancy cars in his collection. Not many know that Mammootty is very fond of the number 369. Even those who are aware of this, don’t know the reason behind the significance of this number in his life. All his cars are registered with the number 369. Also read: Mammootty meets cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka during shoot for his next

It is said Mammootty bought a briefcase that had 369 as the lock code in the beginning of his career. He grew fond of the number as it’s a multiple of 3 and ended up using the same number for all his cars.

As per a News18 report, his luxurious collection of cars comprises of a BMW E 46 M3, Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ, Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A 7, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner among others. All these cars have been registered with the number 369.

There’s also a Facebook page dedicated to Mammootty’s cars with the registration number 369.

In 2015, Mammotty expressed his interest to buy the country’s first Maruti 800 car, keys of which were handed over to the owner Harpal Singh of Delhi by then prime minister Indira Gandhi on December 14, 1983. Mammotty had expressed interest to buy the car after learning that it had not been used in over a year and had been rusting away. In fact, Mammootty’s first car was also a Maruti which he bought in the mid-1980s.

Mammootty was recently seen in Malayalam action-thriller CBI 5: The Brain. Directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy, CBI5 marked the fifth instalment in the popular investigative franchise, in which Mammootty essayed the role of Sethurama Iyer CBI. Other movies in the franchise include Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI and Nerariyan CBI.

He was also recently seen in Malayalam thriller Puzhu, which skipped theatres and directly premiered on Sony LIV. He currently awaits the release of Telugu film Agent, in which he’s played a key role.

