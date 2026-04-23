Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi dies of heart attack at 29, film workers' body expresses shock: ‘Gone far too soon’
On Wednesday, it was reported that Divyanka Sirohi died on April 21 at her home in Ghaziabad. However, the cause of her death is not known yet.
Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi, who featured in over 50 music videos, passed away suddenly at her home in Ghaziabad at the age of 29. As news of her demise broke, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourned her loss, stating that her untimely death has left the industry in shock and disbelief.
AICWA mourns Divyanka Sirohi’s death
On Wednesday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to X to mourn the death of Divyanka Sirohi and extend its condolences to her family and loved ones.
“We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” read the post.
The association also recognised Divyanka Sirohi’s contribution in the Haryana film industry, writing, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.”
“When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi,” the post concluded.{{/usCountry}}
“When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi,” the post concluded.{{/usCountry}}
Divyanka Sirohi dies{{/usCountry}}
Divyanka Sirohi dies{{/usCountry}}
On Wednesday, it was reported that Divyanka Sirohi died on April 21 at her home in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. However, the cause of her death is not known yet.
Divyanka Sirohi’s brother, Himanshu, spoke to Dainik Bhaskar and revealed that Divyanka suddenly felt unwell and fell to the floor, injuring her head and bleeding, on Tuesday. He said that she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her last rites were performed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.
The actor maintained a strong presence on social media, boasting around 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She appeared in over 50 Haryanvi songs and shot to fame with a viral video set to Sunanda Sharma’s track Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.
She collaborated with artists such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. Her popularity surged after a live performance with Masoom Sharma at JCD College in Sirsa. Before stepping into acting, Divyanka also worked a regular job.
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