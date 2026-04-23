Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi dies of heart attack at 29, film workers' body expresses shock: ‘Gone far too soon’

Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi, who featured in over 50 music videos, passed away suddenly at her home in Ghaziabad at the age of 29. As news of her demise broke, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourned her loss, stating that her untimely death has left the industry in shock and disbelief.

AICWA mourns Divyanka Sirohi’s death

Divyanka Sirohi was an emerging name in the Haryanvi film industry,

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On Wednesday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to X to mourn the death of Divyanka Sirohi and extend its condolences to her family and loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” read the post.

The association also recognised Divyanka Sirohi’s contribution in the Haryana film industry, writing, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.”

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{{^usCountry}} “When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi,” the post concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi,” the post concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Divyanka Sirohi dies {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, it was reported that Divyanka Sirohi died on April 21 at her home in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. However, the cause of her death is not known yet.

Divyanka Sirohi’s brother, Himanshu, spoke to Dainik Bhaskar and revealed that Divyanka suddenly felt unwell and fell to the floor, injuring her head and bleeding, on Tuesday. He said that she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her last rites were performed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

The actor maintained a strong presence on social media, boasting around 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She appeared in over 50 Haryanvi songs and shot to fame with a viral video set to Sunanda Sharma’s track Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.

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She collaborated with artists such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. Her popularity surged after a live performance with Masoom Sharma at JCD College in Sirsa. Before stepping into acting, Divyanka also worked a regular job.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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