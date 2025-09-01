Punjab floods: Singer Sunanda Sharma distributes 250 relief kits to flood-hit families in the state

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma has extended support to families affected by floods in Punjab, distributing relief kits to 250 households in the state. Sunanda Sharma distribute 250 relief kits in flood-hit areas of Punjab

The kits included solar lights, menstrual hygiene supplies, and tarpaulins. Sharma personally visited affected areas to hand over the material.

“It pains me deeply to see so many families struggling with basic necessities. When I meet them and listen to their stories, I can feel their pain as my own. These are not just people of Punjab, they are my own people, my extended family. I may not be able to solve all their problems, but I want to stand by them in every way I can," she told us.

"Even a small gesture like this can make a difference, and I will continue doing my best until the situation improves. My heart will always be with those who need support, and I will never turn away when I can help,” Sharma said.

Punjab is witnessing its worst floods in nearly four decades with 29 people having lost their lives in 12 worst-affected districts of the border state.

According to the data compiled by the Punjab government from August 1 to September 1, ever since rivers and rivulets started swelling due to heavy rain in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, six people died in Pathankot district due to the swollen Ravi river, three each in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar and Barnala districts.

Besides the Ravi, the Beas and Sutlej have created havoc in Punjab, leading to one of worst floods since 1988.

“The data related to deaths has been compiled on the basis of reports received from the district headquarters. It includes those died due to electrocution, house collapse incidents and drowning due to flooding in affected areas,” a senior state government official said.

According to the flood bulletin released by the government, an estimated 2.56 lakh people have been largely impacted due to the floods, with the highest 1.45 lakh population in Gurdaspur district, where 321 villages are affected.