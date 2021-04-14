Sunanda Sharma on Covid surge: Live events have stopped again, work is getting affected

Sunanda Sharma was very happy to resume work when things came right back on track amid the pandemic but the actor-singer is lamenting how the surge in cases has again taken a toll on her professional life.

“Live shows are so integral for artistes. With Covid-19 cases on the rise gain, things are getting affected. I think only not only the music industry but it is affecting every industry once again,” says the Mummy Nu Pasand hitmaker.

Sharma, who has released two songs recently, titled Baarish Ki Jaaye and Pagal Nahi Hona with actor Sonu Sood, says while her new album is on track to release next month, the pandemic has cast a shadow on live shows.

“Live shows, which constitute of weddings and stage shows can’t happen now because large gatherings are not being allowed. Once again there are limitations in place. So yes, a part of livelihood gets affected,” she asserts.

However, the 28-year-old, who is currently in her village in Punjab, says she is trying to stay positive.

“Before the situation, I have done three shows a day, but now I can’t. And that’s fine. What can you do about it? I am in my village and enjoying my pind life. So this is also a phase which will pass. That is also part of life,” the singer muses.

Sharma reveals that she is making sure that the elders in her family are getting vaccinated. Other than that she is enjoying her life away from the city.

“Life is unpredictable. I always like to take life in its stride. I am in my village for the first time in 6 years. I have been so busy that I could not come to my village because I just didn’t have the time. I am cooking , visiting the farms, learning things. My heart goes out to people who are facing health and financial troubles again. I wish they fight it,” she concludes.