Punjab floods: 1,312 villages inundated, Gurdaspur dist worst hit

Chandigarh: Floods have severely affected Punjab, with a total of 1,312 villages impacted across the state, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Sunday. Gurdaspur has suffered the most, with 324 villages affected, followed by Kapurthala with 123.

Other flood-affected districts include Amritsar (93 villages), Barnala (26), Bathinda (21), Fazilka (92), Ferozepur (107), Hoshiarpur (86), Jalandhar (55), Ludhiana (26), Mansa (77), Pathankot (81), Muktsar Sahib (74), and Tarn Taran (45), among others.

So far, at least 14,936 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas to safer locations. District-wise rescue operations have saved thousands, including 5,456 in Gurdaspur, 3,265 in Ferozepur, 1,700 in Amritsar, and 1,139 in Pathankot, the minister said.

Currently, 122 relief camps are operational across the state, sheltering 6,582 displaced residents. Mundian praised the tireless efforts of the state administration, alongside teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, Punjab Police and various NGOs. “The entire state machinery is working round-the-clock to protect lives and property,” he said, urging citizens to cooperate and remain vigilant.