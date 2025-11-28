I'm Game first look: Dulquer Salmaan's fierce avatar impresses, fans react to his ‘homecoming’ in Malayalam films

Dulquer Salmaan has once again set the internet ablaze by officially announcing his next project, revealing a striking first-look poster titled I’M GAME. The actor dropped the first look poster on social media, offering minimal details but just enough to leave fans buzzing with excitement. Dulquer Salmaan is set to make a comeback to Malayalam cinema with I'm Game

Dulquer Salmaan drops fierce first poster

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Dulquer showcased a fierce and commanding avatar. Dressed in a sharp pinstriped suit, he is seen with a bloodied hand, gripping a gun as he lounges on a vivid red couch. Surrounding him is a cast of eclectic characters, hinting at a world steeped in crime, mystery, and high-voltage drama.

Posting the same on his Instagram feed, Dulquer captioned it simply, “Homecoming" while the poster declared the title: I’M GAME. Fans responded instantly, flooding the comments with heart emojis and celebratory reactions. I’M GAME also marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha in 2023.

Fans react

The announcement sparked an outpouring of excitement from fans, who flooded Dulquer’s social media with celebratory messages. Many welcomed his return to Malayalam cinema with comments like “Time to return to the kingdom,” “Home ground welcomes you,” and “Prince came back to his kingdom.” Others couldn’t stop raving about his fierce look in the poster, calling it a “kidu look” and declaring, “King is back.” Several fans also hinted at high expectations, with one writing, “Let’s make sure to burn this time,” while another teased that his “next will be a very big Malayalam film… a cool, slick, stylish, fun film.”

Dulquer's last outing

Dulquer was most recently seen in Kaantha, a period drama set in 1950s Madras, which received mixed feedback from audiences. The film follows the intense, complicated relationship between rising star T. K. Mahadevan (played by Dulquer) and his mentor Ayya (Samuthirakani), a filmmaker whose guidance ultimately spirals into conflict.

Bhagyashri Borse stars as Kumari, Mahadevan’s love interest, while Rana Daggubati plays Inspector Devaraj, also known as “Phoenix,” a pivotal figure in a mysterious crime that unfolds amid clashing egos and growing ambition. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. It received positive reviews upon release.