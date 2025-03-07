In judicial custody for allegedly smuggling gold, Ranya Rao says she 'is not getting enough rest'

Kannada actor Ranya Rao is in deep trouble after 14 kg of smuggled gold was recovered on her at the Kempegowda International Airport earlier this week. The actor has confessed to the same, as per a report on NDTV. She also mentioned in her statement that she was not getting enough rest. Ranya was sent to judicial custody from March 4 to March 18. (Also read: 'Ranya Rao got married 4 months ago, hasn't visited since': Karnataka DGP distances himself from stepdaughter amid row) Ranya Rao was caught at the Bengaluru airport with undeclared gold.

‘I am tired’

Ranya Rao said in her statement, “I have travelled to Europe, America, and (the) Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest”. She also said she was offered food but she did not eat anything.

Ranya Rao suggested in her statement that her trial was fair, adding that her confession was made voluntarily and without any coercion.

What is the case?

Ranya, known for her roles in Kannada films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki, ' was detained earlier this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in her alleged connection to a gold smuggling case after returning from Dubai on March 3.

Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country.

She is the stepdaughter of Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. He has said that he was completely "unaware" of her business affairs.

In a statement to ANI, DGP Rao said that she had never once visited his house after her marriage to Jatin Hukkeri, four months ago. DGP Rao also expressed his shock and disappointment upon hearing of his stepdaughter's alleged connection to the gold smuggling.

He added, "This has come as a complete shock and a huge disappointment and letdown. If any violation is there, the law will take its course."

Ranya's arrest has stirred significant public and political discussion. Congress MLA and legal advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, emphasized that the law would take its course, regardless of Ranya's connections.