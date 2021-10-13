Inside Nusrat Jahan’s Durga Puja celebration with Yash Dasgupta: See photos

Actors-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta celebrated their first Durga Puja together after the birth of their son Yishaan. While they did not share any pictures with each other on their Instagram accounts, fan clubs got their hands on a few images.

Nusrat was seen in a teal saree with a golden border and a large choker necklace. She also wore teal and gold bangles. Yash, meanwhile, was dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue pants. In one of the photos, they posed outside a Durga Puja pandal with a few others.

Nusrat shared solo photos of herself in the same outfit on her Instagram page. “Subho Maha Saptami,” she wished everyone. Yash, too, posted pictures of his look with the same caption.

Earlier this week, Nusrat sparked rumours of a secret wedding with Yash, as she shared pictures from his birthday celebrations at their home. His cake had the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on it.

In an interview with a leading daily, Nusrat hinted that she and Yash might be married. On being asked about having a baby out of wedlock, she said, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.” On being asked if she was confirming that she and Yash are married, she gave a cryptic response: “Like Yash said, we won’t hold placards and declare everything. Let that ambiguity stay.”

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child, Yishaan, in August. He was born at the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier, in June, Nusrat courted controversy when she said that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not valid under Indian laws. They tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but separated last year.