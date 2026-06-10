Internet outraged at female doctor's joke on male corpse's private parts on Pranit More's show amid 370 Biryani row

Comedian Pranit More, who rose to prominence after finishing as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss Season 19, has sparked immense backlash. It all began when a 23-year-old audience member from his show, Himanshu Jangra, said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment.

What did Sejal Pawar say?

Sejal Pawar has attracted attention for her comments on Pranit More's show.

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Amid backlash for this, the internet has now found another audience member, a female doctor named Sejal Pawar, who was seen making fun of male cadavers' private parts. A section on social media was shocked with the remarks and demanded equal outrage for her like Himanshu. Sejal has since made her Instagram account private. She is currently posted at KEM Hospital, Mumbai, as per her Instagram bio.

Internet shocked by insensitive comments

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{{^usCountry}} During the show, Sejal said that she and her other female colleague often compare the sizes of the private parts of the male corpses in the hospital. Reacting to the insensitive comments passed by Sejal, an X user wrote, "As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do. I still remember the poem written on the first page of Anatomy Book, by B.D. Chaurasia, where a cadaver pours his heart out and asks to be handled with love and care." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the show, Sejal said that she and her other female colleague often compare the sizes of the private parts of the male corpses in the hospital. Reacting to the insensitive comments passed by Sejal, an X user wrote, "As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do. I still remember the poem written on the first page of Anatomy Book, by B.D. Chaurasia, where a cadaver pours his heart out and asks to be handled with love and care." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another said, "There are certain things in life that should never be mocked, and a cadaver is one of them. Making fun of a cadaver at any level is completely unacceptable. A family donates the body of their loved one so that future doctors can learn and serve society better. That is an extraordinary act of trust and generosity. If such noble people stop donating their bodies because of this kind of behavior, medical education itself will suffer. This is not a joke, not "content," and not something that can be brushed aside." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said, "There are certain things in life that should never be mocked, and a cadaver is one of them. Making fun of a cadaver at any level is completely unacceptable. A family donates the body of their loved one so that future doctors can learn and serve society better. That is an extraordinary act of trust and generosity. If such noble people stop donating their bodies because of this kind of behavior, medical education itself will suffer. This is not a joke, not "content," and not something that can be brushed aside." {{/usCountry}}

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“Objectification? Yes but its not about gender cuz we have not just Himanshu 370 ki biryani wala we have doctor like sejal who shared the same pranit more shows nd gained 244k followers for making dik jokes on dead men who have donated their bodies for a cause!” read a comment.

Meanwhile, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account amid massive backlash for the ₹370 biryani remark made on his show. Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company had terminated him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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