Interview | Nivin Pauly on the success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: ‘Audience has been able to connect to the story’

Nivin Pauly's Onam release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all-time. The romantic drama, directed by Girish AD and also starring Mamitha Baiju, was met with enthusiastic reviews upon release, with viewers noting how well the actor can pull off a character that requires him to be the common man, full of quirks and eccentricities. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Nivin opened up about the film's success, working with Girish AD and the charm of playing an everyman role like Justin in the film. (Also read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit review: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju are note-perfect in a sweet, wondrous gift of a film)

On the record-breaking success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Nivin Pauly plays Justin Davis in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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Reacting on the film's huge success, Nivin said, “It feels great. When you make a film and then see it break the records, and honestly we did not expect the film to become this big (smiles) but God has been great and the audience really loved the film. The most important part from this film's success which I learn from this is that if a film connects with the audience then it will surely do well. If it is done with honesty and authenticity then people will also give the love back, people want only that from a film. The film is a result of honest direction and honest writing.”

Bethelehem Kudumba Unit is a rooted family drama that takes place in Angamaly, Kerala. Its characters, places and language is extremely specific, yet in its exploration of community and love the film is universal. “People across India has watched the film,” the actor says. “Even though the film is very rooted to Kerala and inside a village, not even a city… and when a film like this is received well, it shows that the audience has been able to connect to the story and its characters, its music and the rhythm. I feel that connection has to be there, if it is present then the work is done.”

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Nivin Pauly with Girish AD during the shoot of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

On working with Girish AD

{{^usCountry}} Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marked the first time Nivin collaborated with writer-director Girish AD, who has directed charming coming-of-age stories in the past, including Premalu, Super Sharanya and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. The actor shares that he is a big fan of the director's work and adds, “His films are light-hearted and fun, and the viewer always has a nice time watching them on screen. It is entertaining and I love that genre of cinema. His stories contain this bit of relaxing feeling, when the viewer can laugh and enjoy along with the characters… that feeling is present in all his films.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marked the first time Nivin collaborated with writer-director Girish AD, who has directed charming coming-of-age stories in the past, including Premalu, Super Sharanya and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. The actor shares that he is a big fan of the director's work and adds, “His films are light-hearted and fun, and the viewer always has a nice time watching them on screen. It is entertaining and I love that genre of cinema. His stories contain this bit of relaxing feeling, when the viewer can laugh and enjoy along with the characters… that feeling is present in all his films.” {{/usCountry}}

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One of the film's best scenes takes place right before the interval point, where Nivin's Justin and Mamitha's Ashley have an informal, disarming proposal inside his car. The actor opens up on playing Justin and says, “I was thinking in those scenes that we should keep it very subtle but always authentic to the circumstance he is in. My favourite scene is when he gets out of the car and meets his friends, and they ask him what is that black mark on his shirt and then he blushes…”

When I ask him about the pre-interval scene, Nivin says, “I think the film presents a proposal scene without a proposal in a way, such kind of a proposal we do not see in our cinema. We usually see the hero and the heroine stand in front of each other and it rains and it is dramatic with a lot of dialogues. In Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, the scene is very real, where these two characters are just fighting and the girl is asking for a proper response from him! Elsewhere, she is a paavam, introverted girl but actually she is the one who takes the lead and says yes first in front of the church… she is a different person there. Many things happen in that scene before interval, and Justin does not know how to take it forward. Both of them feel real in how they express themselves and it is solely the quality of the writing. The way Girish and Kiran Josey have created this world. So it is all because of that.”

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On the support from audience and fans

Over the years, Nivin has received much love from audiences for his work in Malayalam cinema as the ultimate "boy-next-door" because of his relatable charm. Be it George David in Premam to Kuttan in Bangalore Days to now Justin in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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The actor admits that the love from the fans have kept him going, and says, “People love to see me in roles where I entertain them. As an actor I would love to try different roles but right now, I will focus on what the audience wants from me. They have been with me through my highs and lows, and the love has always been there from the audience. Otherwise, Sarvam Maya (his 2025 release, a horror-comedy) would not have become a huge hit. It was as if audience were ready to show that love, and it is my responsibility as an actor to deliver. So I am focusing on films which do just that, entertain the audience for a while.”

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is playing in theatres nationwide.