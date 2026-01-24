Sarvam Maya OTT release date: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly's ₹100 crore blockbuster

On Saturday, it was revealed that Sarvam Maya will release on JioHotstar from January 30. The official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam shared the announcement note and added in the caption, “Get ready to go full delulu! Sarvam Maya - A Total Delulu Entertainer will be streaming from January 30, exclusively on JioHotstar. Don’t miss this fun-packed entertainer!”

Sarvam Maya OTT release date : Missed Nivin Pauly 's Sarvam Maya in theatres? The horror-comedy film, which managed to cross ₹100 crore globally during its theatrical release, is finally heading for its OTT release. Viewers can now watch the film on an OTT platform soon. The film is directed by Akhil Sathyan. (Also read: Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection: Nivin Pauly makes a glorious comeback, film crosses ₹100 crore in 10 days )

About Sarvam Maya Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows. Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri.

The film opened to positive reviews and did very well at the box office. Pauly and Varghese have starred in numerous movies together, including Thattathin Marayathu, Saturday Night, Varshangalkku Shesham, 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', and many others.

The film became Nivin Pauly's first movie to cross the coveted ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It ended the dry spell in the actor's career, and has successfully marked a major milestone for him.