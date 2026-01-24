Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sarvam Maya OTT release date: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly's ₹100 crore blockbuster

    Sarvam Maya OTT release date: The horror-comedy is directed by Akhil Sathyan. It also stars Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu.

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 8:26 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sarvam Maya OTT release date: Missed Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya in theatres? The horror-comedy film, which managed to cross 100 crore globally during its theatrical release, is finally heading for its OTT release. Viewers can now watch the film on an OTT platform soon. The film is directed by Akhil Sathyan. (Also read: Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection: Nivin Pauly makes a glorious comeback, film crosses 100 crore in 10 days)

    Sarvam Maya OTT release date: The Malayalam film was one of the biggest hits of 2025.
    Sarvam Maya OTT release date: The Malayalam film was one of the biggest hits of 2025.

    Sarvam Maya OTT release when?

    On Saturday, it was revealed that Sarvam Maya will release on JioHotstar from January 30. The official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam shared the announcement note and added in the caption, “Get ready to go full delulu! Sarvam Maya - A Total Delulu Entertainer will be streaming from January 30, exclusively on JioHotstar. Don’t miss this fun-packed entertainer!”

    About Sarvam Maya

    Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows. Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri.

    The film opened to positive reviews and did very well at the box office. Pauly and Varghese have starred in numerous movies together, including Thattathin Marayathu, Saturday Night, Varshangalkku Shesham, 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', and many others.

    The film became Nivin Pauly's first movie to cross the coveted 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It ended the dry spell in the actor's career, and has successfully marked a major milestone for him.

    • Santanu Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Santanu Das

      Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.

    recommendedIcon
    Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

     Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Others/Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's ₹100 Crore Blockbuster
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes