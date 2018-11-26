Nivin Pauly says there is no competition between him and Bangalore Days co-stars Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil

Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil are some of the most sought-after young Malayalam actors who have also made their presence felt in films in languages such as Tamil and Hindi. But Nivin says there is no competition between him and his former Bangalore Days co-stars.

“There is no competition between us. We are doing films that we believe are the best. It’s all good for each one of us,” Nivin told IANS.

While Dulquer is the son of superstar Mammootty, Fahadh’s father is Fazil, who is a filmmaker and screenwriter. Nivin, on the other hand, doesn’t have a film background.

“An actor who doesn’t have a film background always has to struggle a little more than the people who have a film background. For them, it will be much more easier as they will have lots of contacts,” said Nivin, who is enjoying the success of Kayamkulam Kochunni, touted as the most expensive movie made in the Malayalam film industry.

Last week, he also shared the first look poster of Mikhael. Speaking of the film, Nivin said, “It’s about the relationship between a brother and sister... and the problems revolving around a family. It’s a family thriller directed by Haneef Adeni,” he said.

Nivin Pauly is working on a number of projects including Love, Action, Drama in which he would star opposite Nayanthara, and Geetu Mohandas directorial titled Moothon in which the actor would play the role of Akbar..Moothon is expected to be a bilingual film to be made in Malayalam and Hindi.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:39 IST