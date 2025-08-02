John Abraham’s action-packed Tehran set to drop on OTT: Check out similar intense action thrillers

John Abraham gets drawn into a life-threatening mission yet again in the intense action-packed Tehran that is set to drop on ZEE5 (via OTTplay Premium) on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, a trailer was revealed featuring John, Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa, among others. If the trailer of Tehran’s got you hooked already, let's revisit some other action thrillers available on OTTplay Premium that will pump up your adrenaline and how. John Abraham in Tehran

Action thriller films with a gripping back story

Naam Shabana

This action thriller is the prequel to Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. This film focuses on Shabana’s backstory, her recruitment into a secret intelligence agency after she seeks revenge for her lover's murder. Shabana is a college student and a combat karate fighter, who is offered help to avenge Jai’s death from the leader of the agency he was involved with, leading to Shabana's rigorous training and her mission to take down an international arm dealer in a high-stakes mission.

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor plays an alcoholic police officer Sumair who cracks a drug dealing case. When a drug lord, Sikandar, tries to get revenge from him by hurting his loved ones, Sumair must fight back in a deadly way. As Sumair navigates through the dangerous criminal world, he faces off various antagonists, including Sikandar.

Kill

Lakshya Lalwani made his Bollywood debut with Kill last year, and instantly garnered much praise for the fierce action sequences he performed. The film begins with a sweet romance story between Amrit and Tulika, which later turns into a deadly fight for survival when a group of goons seizes the train they are travelling on. Amrit, who's a commando soldier, must fight back to save Tulika, and other passengers' lives at any cost.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a deadly vigilante role in this action drama. He plays Sikander who seeks revenge when his friend gets murdered. Sikandar turns into a masked man like a superhero to avenge his friend’s murder and fight against injustice. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero explores vigilantism, corruption, and the struggle for change in a society plagued by wrongdoing.

Gabbar is Back

Akshay Kumar plays a common man and professor who transforms into vigilante Gabbar to fight against corruption in the city. Driven by a personal tragedy, Gabbar forms a team and systematically targets corrupt officials, bringing them to justice in public displays. The police are now tasked to catch Gabbar at any cost. The film explores Gabbar's unique methods, and the consequences of his actions.